Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Miscellaneous

HC acquits 3 death row convicts

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday acquitted all the three accused who were sentenced to death by district and sessions judge court in a case filed over abducting and killing a six-year-old boy in Cox's Bazar in 2013.
Among the three convicts, Abdul Khaleque, Bahadur Miah and Shukkur Mia were sentenced to death by the district and sessions judge of Cox's Bazar in 2015.
The HC acquitted them as the charges brought against them were not proven.
Khaleque and Bahadur are now in the jail while Shukkur is a fugitive.
The HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin delivered the verdict after hearing the death reference and appeals filed by the accused.
Lawyer Abdus Salam Mamun argued for accused Bahadur, Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir and Md Asad Uddin stood for accused Abdul Khaleque and state defence lawyer Sahnaj Haque appeared for absconding Shikkur Mia while Deputy Attorney General Sahin Ahmed Khan represented the State.
Mohammad Shishir Manir, a defence lawyer for Khaleque, told the media that it was proven that Khaleque and Bahadur were tortured and forced to give confessional statements to the magistrate concerned. There were inconsistencies in the confessional statements.
Therefore, the HC acquitted the accused from the charges, he said, adding that the HC also asked the government to conduct further inquiry into the murder case to find out the real kidnappers and killers.
The HC may issue necessary directives to this effect in its full text of the verdict, he said.
Md Hridoy, a six-year-old boy and a student of local Haji Hasan Ali Govt Primary School, was abducted from Uttar Nunirchara area in Cox's Bazar while he was returning home from school on July 4 in 2013.
The kidnappers then phoned Hridoy's elder brother Md Yousuf, demanding Tk 3 lakh for his release.
On the following day, police recovered Hridoy's body from Kalatali Road.
Later, the victim's father filed a murder a case with Cox's Bazar Model Police Station.
The district and sessions judge of Cox's Bazar on June 7 in 2015, sentenced Khaleque, Bahadur and Shukkur to death and acquitted another accused Jasim Uddin in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC acquits 3 death row convicts
HC rejects writ challenging ACC notice on DAG Rupa
AL, BNP disappointed people: GM Quader
SC upholds HC bail to 64 BNP men in bus torching casses
Reconsider restriction on public gatherings: Zafrullah
India Muslim man arrested under ‘love jihad’ law
HC questions  bail to four co-accused
Fauci warns of post-Thanksgiving Covid surge


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft