HC acquits 3 death row convicts

The High Court (HC) on Monday acquitted all the three accused who were sentenced to death by district and sessions judge court in a case filed over abducting and killing a six-year-old boy in Cox's Bazar in 2013.

Among the three convicts, Abdul Khaleque, Bahadur Miah and Shukkur Mia were sentenced to death by the district and sessions judge of Cox's Bazar in 2015.

The HC acquitted them as the charges brought against them were not proven.

Khaleque and Bahadur are now in the jail while Shukkur is a fugitive.

The HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin delivered the verdict after hearing the death reference and appeals filed by the accused.

Lawyer Abdus Salam Mamun argued for accused Bahadur, Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir and Md Asad Uddin stood for accused Abdul Khaleque and state defence lawyer Sahnaj Haque appeared for absconding Shikkur Mia while Deputy Attorney General Sahin Ahmed Khan represented the State.

Mohammad Shishir Manir, a defence lawyer for Khaleque, told the media that it was proven that Khaleque and Bahadur were tortured and forced to give confessional statements to the magistrate concerned. There were inconsistencies in the confessional statements.

Therefore, the HC acquitted the accused from the charges, he said, adding that the HC also asked the government to conduct further inquiry into the murder case to find out the real kidnappers and killers.

The HC may issue necessary directives to this effect in its full text of the verdict, he said.

Md Hridoy, a six-year-old boy and a student of local Haji Hasan Ali Govt Primary School, was abducted from Uttar Nunirchara area in Cox's Bazar while he was returning home from school on July 4 in 2013.

The kidnappers then phoned Hridoy's elder brother Md Yousuf, demanding Tk 3 lakh for his release.

On the following day, police recovered Hridoy's body from Kalatali Road.

Later, the victim's father filed a murder a case with Cox's Bazar Model Police Station.

The district and sessions judge of Cox's Bazar on June 7 in 2015, sentenced Khaleque, Bahadur and Shukkur to death and acquitted another accused Jasim Uddin in the case.



