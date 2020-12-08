Court frees Spaniard in 3kg cocaine haul case

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered to free a Spanish national PJ Julian, 52, who was arrested with 3kg of cocaine at Dhaka airport in 2015 following the government decision not to pursue the case.

Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order after the Home Ministry decision of not to prosecute the case reached the court.

Narcotics Control Department arrested Spanish national Julian, with 3 kg of cocaine at Dhaka airport, country's second-biggest haul of the cocaine smuggling.

In the same year Chittagong port authority seized highest haul of cocaine 185 kg.