3 ‘drug peddlers’ held with 25-kg hemp

RAJSHAHI, Dec 7: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crimes drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers with 25 kilograms of ganja from a place in Natore district on Monday morning, RAB sources said.

The arrested were identified as Riajul Islam Sohel, 23, son of Shahajahan, Miraj Mian, 27, son of Daru Mian and Suman Sarder, 30, son of Mazir Sarder.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Sultanpur area in Natore Sadar Upazila and arrested them with the ganja after searching a pickup van at around 7:00am, RAB sources said. -BSS





