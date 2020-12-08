Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home City News

3 ‘drug peddlers’ held with 25-kg hemp

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

RAJSHAHI, Dec 7: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crimes drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers with 25 kilograms of ganja from a place in Natore district on Monday morning, RAB sources said.
The arrested were identified as Riajul Islam Sohel, 23, son of Shahajahan, Miraj Mian, 27, son of Daru Mian and Suman Sarder, 30, son of Mazir Sarder.
On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Sultanpur area in Natore Sadar Upazila and arrested them with the ganja after searching a pickup van at around 7:00am, RAB sources said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court frees Spaniard in 3kg cocaine haul case
3 ‘drug peddlers’ held with 25-kg hemp
Ferry services on Paturia-Doulatdia route resume
New Sirajganj-1 MP takes oath
Kalidas, Sathy honoured with the IVD BD Volunteer Award
Volunteers make BD role model in disaster management: Dr Enamur
Increasing passenger service is main goal of ‘Railway Service Week’: Sujan
Stringent actions demanded to prevent violence against women


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft