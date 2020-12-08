

New Sirajganj-1 MP takes oath

Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of office to the MP elected in a by-election on the ruling Awami League ticket.

Senior Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan conducted the swearing-in ceremony Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Mia, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and Whip Iqbalur Rahim, among others, were present on the occasion.

On November 12, the by-election to Sirajganj-1 constituency was held. This seat fell vacant due to the death of Mohammed Nasim on June 13 this year.





