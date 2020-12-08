|
New Sirajganj-1 MP takes oath
Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 58
Newly elected Member Of Parliament (MP) from the Sirajganj-1 constituency Tanvir Shakil Joy took oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Monday.
Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of office to the MP elected in a by-election on the ruling Awami League ticket.
Senior Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan conducted the swearing-in ceremony Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Mia, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and Whip Iqbalur Rahim, among others, were present on the occasion.
On November 12, the by-election to Sirajganj-1 constituency was held. This seat fell vacant due to the death of Mohammed Nasim on June 13 this year.