

Apparel sector at risk losing $ 4 billion in EU



However, Bangladesh currently enjoys duty-free, quota-free access for all products except arms and ammunition in the EU market as a least developed country under the EBA (Everything But Arms) facility. The country availed the facility in 2011. The EU offers Standard GSP for low and lower-middle-income countries. This means a partial or full removal of customs duties on two-third of tariff lines. The EU is currently reviewing its GSP scheme for 2023, which will be finalised soon. Currently, 25 billion USD, or 73 per cent of the external trade of Bangladesh, enjoys duty-free access as an LDC.



The significance of the EU market is essential for Bangladesh because of a rise in Bangladesh's total exports. The country's garment export to EU has soared from $12.49 billion in the fiscal year of 2009-10 to $27.95 billion in FY2019-20. If EU applies the standard GSP or most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff it will raise the cost of Bangladeshi products, while other competitors are offering price discounts. Hence, any burden of tariff on Bangladeshi goods will reduce Bangladesh's position in the competitive market.



Bangladesh's export competitiveness will also be affected because the current subsidy programme of the government may not continue in the post-LDC period. The subsidy programmes will have to be re-designed so that it fits in the post-LDC market access criteria and helps keep the industrial competitiveness and excellence in the country.



Under these circumstances, extension of the EBA and other preferential tariff schemes for at least 7-10 years can rescue Bangladesh apparel sector from inevitable loss in upcoming days. Besides, persuading the EU block through the World Trade Organisation (WTO) can be an option. Bangladesh will have to negotiate strongly to meet the EU's GSP eligibility criteria. The GSP Plus is a special incentive arrangement for sustainable development and good governance. It slashes tariffs to zero for vulnerable low and lower-middle-income countries that implement 27 international conventions on labour rights, human rights, environmental protection and good governance.



Currently, 15 countries have standard GSP status in the EU market, eight GSP Plus status and 48 LDCs have EBA status. Bangladesh must gear up diplomatic efforts so that our export goods, especially apparel, can have tariff and duty free access in the EU market.

