As human beings we are social creatures. In order to continue in the society, some rules and regulations have to be followed. And the habit is formed by accepting these prohibitions. But it is difficult to say how much morality has survived of us as human being. Decay of morality increasing day by day and is now in a state of disarray.



In the current epidemic situation, there is no alternative without vaccine. So for a developing country like ours, adhering to social distance and hygiene is the key. We have a major role to play in reducing Corona's infections. If we maintain distance while talking, do not move around unnecessarily, wear a mask when going out, and maintain as much distance as possible. It is the opposite of the spread of the disease as well as our social decency, etiquette.



Each disaster brings with it some message along with the loss. It teaches human civilization to live well in the days to come. In the hundreds of negative aspects, some positive aspects remain which have to be mastered. And Corona also taught us pointing the finger at the boundaries of ethics.



Rezaul Islam Reza is a Student of Patuakhali Science and Technology University

