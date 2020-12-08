Video
India’s Jet 2.0 to fly by next summer, restart int’l routes

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Jet Airways 2.0 could take to the skies again next summer of summer, two years after Jet 1.0 got grounded in April 2019. The JalanKalrock consortium, which was allowed by Jet creditors to revive the airline, on Monday made its first public announcement after winning the bid. It said Jet 2.0 will be launched as a full service carrier subject to regulatory approvals.
"As per the resolution plan, Jet Airways intends to operate all of its historic domestic slots in India and restart international operations. If everything goes as per plan and the consortium receives the NCLT and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the summer of 2021," the statement said.
Like Jet 1.0, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will remain the hubs for the born-again airline. "The revival plan proposes to support Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by creating sub-hubs in such cities. This would boost the economy in these cities, help Jet Airways stand back on its feet fast, and support the overall vision of the Indian government to promote aviation business through tier
2/3 cities in India," it added. The airline will focus on cargo business also by having a "dedicated freighter service".
Jalan Kalrock consortium board member Manoj Narender Madnani said: "Jet Airways has been a brand with a glorious history of over 25 years, and it is the vision of the consortium to put Jet Airways back in the skies at the earliest opportunity. We aim to re-energise the brand by infusing energy, warmth, and vibrancy into it while making it bigger and better. Over the years, the brand has created loyal customers and we wish to bring in freshness by adding value - an Indian brand with a global outlook, warm yet professional which symbolises the New India, Young India. With the revival of Jet Airways, it will restore the confidence among the Jet customers to fly again and experience its world class facilities."
The consortium said it had toyed with the idea of launching a startup airline in India but chose to try and revive Jet given that airline's strong brand connect with flyers. "The consortium's biggest strength is human capital, and it is putting together the best of aviation professionals with Global experience for running and managing the operations of Jet 2.0."    -TNN


