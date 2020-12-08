Video
IndiGo to complete payment of all pending credits

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: IndiGo, India's largest airline by passenger share, has said it will "complete payment against all pending credit shells (and refunds) latest by January 31, 2021." The airline claims to have already paid Rs 1,000 crore as refunds, representing 90per cent  of the total amount owed to its customers.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: "The sudden onset of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown, brought our operations to a complete halt by the end of March of this year. As our incoming cash flow dried up, we were unable to immediately process refunds for cancelled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers."
"However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, our priority has been to refund the credit shell amounts in an expedited manner. We are pleased to commit that we will disburse the full 100per cent  credit shell payments latest by January 31, 2021. We would like to thank all our customers who stood by us for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented crisis," Dutta added.    -TNN


