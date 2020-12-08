Germany’s F&B sector in virus curbs survival mode

BERLIN, Dec 7: From distilling alcohol for pharmacies to printing takeaway bags and delivering order-in cocktails, Germany's food and beverage sector has been forced to get creative to keep their companies going through coronavirus shutdowns.

Three businesses tell AFP about their battle to survive:

Bastian Heuser and his partners have been learning on the job since they stumbled into the whiskey business without any experience in the trade. But since March, the three Berliners have been forced to further improvise as their distillery was forced shut during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had to react very quickly because we had invested a lot over the past three and a half years, and didn't have a big cash reserve," said Heuser, co-founder and marketing manager at the Stork Club. -AFP





















