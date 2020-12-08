Video
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
India plans to allow relinquished coal-fired plants to sell power

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BENGALURU, Dec 7: India's power ministry proposes letting coal-fired power plants keep selling power after completing their agreements with buyers, a letter seen by Reuters shows, despite national promises to close old plants to curb pollution.
The proposal, if approved, would help old coal plants earn additional revenue, increase liquidity in short-term power markets and help distribution companies in states facing a power deficit access cheaper power, the ministry said in the draft proposal dated Friday.
"It is in the consumer interest to keep the tariff of electricity as low as possible," says the letter sent to power departments of India's states and the heads of federal government-run utilities such as NTPC Ltd.
Such a move would enable federal-run electricity generators such as NTPC "to sell power in any mode" after distribution companies exit an agreement upon the completion of the tenure, the ministry said.
Power Minister R.K. Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have previously said they plan to shut old coal-fired power plants. The environment ministry has also pushed for shutting down coal plants, which account for 80per cent of India's industrial pollution, if they do not comply with green laws.    -Reuters


