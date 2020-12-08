Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Business

Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept

Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7: Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board has said that the country's tourist arrivals in January to September this year had slumped 78.6 per cent to 4.3 million from 20.1 million a year ago, as the spread of Covid-19 hit the tourism sector.
The board said in a statement that the country's tourism receipts for the period also fell 80.9 per cent to 12.6 billion ringgit (3.1 billion US dollars) from 66.1 billion ringgit in 2019. In line with the downward trend, tourist per capita expenditure also declined by 10.7 per cent to 2,938 ringgit in January to September, from 3,289 ringgit a year ago.
The top three tourist generating markets have continued to be dominated by Singapore, Indonesia, and China, according to the tourism board.
The board also noted that negative growth had been observed for tourists from every regional market namely the short-haul market or ASEAN, medium-haul market, and long-haul market.
In terms of the number of daily visitors to the country, Malaysia recorded a total of 1.73 million arrivals from January to September 2020, a decrease of 74.9 per cent compared to 6.91 million excursionists who visited Malaysia in the same period last year.
The continued decline in the number of arrivals is due to the closure of international borders since March, which is a part of the government's proactive decision in its efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, said the tourism board.     -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global anti-China sentiments spur FDI inflows into India
India’s Jet 2.0 to fly by next summer, restart int’l routes
IndiGo to complete payment of all pending credits
Uber marks 4 years of transforming BD mobility
Germany’s F&B sector in virus curbs survival mode
India plans to allow relinquished coal-fired plants to sell power
Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept
Mastercard Excellence Award


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft