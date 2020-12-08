Video
Mastercard Excellence Award

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bank has been recognised for "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic) 2019-20" and "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International) 2019-20" at the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2020" event held recently, says a press release.
Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP attended the event as the Chief Guest.
Mastercard South Asia Division President Porush Singh, senior representatives from leading financial institutions, dignitaries, chamber leaders, business community leaders and merchants from across the country attended virtual programme.
Porush Singh said: "I congratulate Standard Chartered for distinguishing itself in this space with its unique capabilities, scale and most importantly, deep customer relationships built over 115 years of operation in the country."
With continuous innovation in products and solutions, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been pioneering the retail banking space in Bangladesh.  
Standard Chartered was the first Bank in the country to introduce Credit Cards. The bank was also the first to launch ATMs in Bangladesh to promote alternate channel banking along with internet banking solutions for the retail customers.
Continuing the pioneering streak, the Bank was the first to introduce an automated 24 hour call centre to address the needs of the clients day and night. Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in the country, offering a full range of financial services to cater to its clients' needs.


