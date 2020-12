Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept

India plans to allow relinquished coal-fired plants to sell power

IndiGo to complete payment of all pending credits

India’s Jet 2.0 to fly by next summer, restart int’l routes

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]