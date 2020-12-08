Video
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020
China’s exports surge on hot demand for PPE

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Dec 7: China's exports rose at the fastest pace in almost three years in November, as strong global demand for goods needed to ride out the pandemic landed the world's second-largest economy a record trade surplus.
A brisk factory recovery in China from coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year has far outpaced reopenings seen in major trading partners, many of which are still struggling with outbreaks.
Exports in November rose 21.1per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, the fastest growth since February 2018. It also soundly beat analysts' expectations for a 12.0per cent increase and quickened from an 11.4per cent increase in October.
The strong exports come despite the yuan hovering near multi-year peaks against the dollar, which would be welcome news for policymakers concerned about the impact of a weakening greenback on China's trade competitiveness.
Imports rose 4.5per cent year-on-year in November, slower than October's 4.7per cent growth, and underperforming expectations in a Reuters poll for a 6.1per cent increase, but still marking a third straight month of expansion.
Analysts say improving domestic demand and higher commodity prices helped buoy the reading.
"We believe China's export growth could remain elevated for another several months due to the worsening COVID-19 situation overseas," the note said.
However, they noted some signs that demand for these pandemic-related goods was losing momentum.
The firm shipments led to a trade surplus for November of $75.42 billion, the largest since at least 1981 when Refinitiv records began. It was also wider than the poll's forecast for a $53.5 billion surplus.
China's exports were supported by strong overseas demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and electronics products for working from home, as well as seasonal Christmas demand, Nomura analysts said in a note.
Booming sales of fridges, toasters and microwaves to households across the locked-down world have helped propel China's manufacturing engine back to life, super-charging demand for key metals like steel, copper and aluminium, after a sharp slump early in the year.    -Reuters


