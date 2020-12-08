Video
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020
Signing an agreement

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Signing an agreement

Signing an agreement

Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Anwar Landmark Chairman Manwar Hossain shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their high officials, at a ceremony held in the city on Sunday. Under this agreement Community Bank will offer special privileges including reduced loan processing fees, fast-track loan sanction and attractive interest rate to its home loan clients who will purchase apartment from Anwar Landmark. At the same time, Anwar Landmark will offer various lifestyle benefits to Community Bank's Home Loan customers, including complimentary kitchen cabinet and other facilities.    photo: Bank


