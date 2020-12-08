Video
Regulator fines Bank of China

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 : State-owned Bank of China (BoC) has been fined ¥50.5 million ($7.73m) over irregularities in a loss-making product linked to crude oil, the banking regulator said on Saturday.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission began an investigation after BoC settled trades for its product at negative prices following April's crash in US crude futures, leaving many retail investors facing losses.
The regulator levied penalties on the bank and some of its branches for what it called the bank's irregular product management, imprudent risk management, incomplete internal controls and non-compliant sales management.
In a statement on its website, the regulator added that it had issued warnings and fines to four people in the bank's global markets department, and suspended "access for Bank of China's relevant business and branches", but did not elaborate.    -Reuters


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft