Regulator fines Bank of China

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 : State-owned Bank of China (BoC) has been fined ¥50.5 million ($7.73m) over irregularities in a loss-making product linked to crude oil, the banking regulator said on Saturday.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission began an investigation after BoC settled trades for its product at negative prices following April's crash in US crude futures, leaving many retail investors facing losses.

The regulator levied penalties on the bank and some of its branches for what it called the bank's irregular product management, imprudent risk management, incomplete internal controls and non-compliant sales management.

In a statement on its website, the regulator added that it had issued warnings and fines to four people in the bank's global markets department, and suspended "access for Bank of China's relevant business and branches", but did not elaborate. -Reuters







