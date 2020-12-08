Video
Kia recalls 295,000 US vehicles for fire risks

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Dec 7: Kia Motors Corp said on Saturday it is recalling 295,000 US vehicles for engine fire risks.
The Korean automaker said the recall covers some 2012-2013 model year Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2014-2015 Soul, and 2012 Sportage vehicles because an engine compartment fire can occur while driving.
Dealers will inspect the engine compartment for fuel or oil leaks, perform an engine test and make any repairs including engine replacement, as necessary. Kia said it is currently developing a Knock Sensor Detection System software update.
Last week, Kia and affiliate Hyundai Motor Co agreed to a record $210 million civil penalty after US auto safety regulators said they failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.
The Korean automakers agreed to consent orders after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the automakers inaccurately reported some information to the agency regarding the recalls.     -Reuters


