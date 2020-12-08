Students can apply to join US CCI scheme till January 7

US Embassy Dhaka announced on Sunday that the application period for the Community College Initiative (CCI) Programme 2021-2022 is now open, with the deadline at 4.30 pm BDST on Thursday, January 7 next.

Bangladeshi undergraduate students from the first year through third year may apply to spend one academic year in the United States enrolled full-time at an American community college.

Since 2013, nearly 55 Bangladeshi students have participated in the programme. The 2021-22 programme provides academic instruction at community colleges throughout the US in the fields of applied engineering, agriculture, business management and administration, early childhood education, information technology, media, public safety, and tourism and hospitality management.

The purpose of the programme is to provide promising students with a deeper understanding of American culture while enhancing leadership skills and English language proficiency.

In addition to coursework, participants are also expected to become active members of their local communities by participating in extracurricular activities and volunteer projects. After completing the programme, participants will return to their home countries with new skills to help them contribute to the economic growth and development of their countries.

Although the programme is non-degree-earning, students will earn full credits for two semesters and gain first-hand practical experience through internships in their field of study. Depending on the field of study and school attended, participants may also earn an academic certificate in their field of study.

To be eligible to apply for the CCI Program, interested candidates must meet the criteria outlined below and in the programme announcement on the Embassy's website: Be only Bangladeshi citizens of at least 18 years old having passports valid until February 2023; having their HSC degree / A-levels or be currently enrolled as first year university students.

The applicants also should be proficient in written and spoken English language, and able to obtain a minimum iBT TOEFL score of 65-71 or an IELTS score of 6.0 with at least a B+ average, without any failing grades.

The applicants should be committed to returning to Bangladesh upon completion of the programme satisfying the J-visa two-year residency requirement. They should demonstrated leadership skills; have limited or no prior study or travel experience in the US.

The applicant should be willing and able to fully participate in an intensive academic programme, community service, and educational travel and be comfortable with campus life, prepared to share living accommodations, and able to make adjustments to cultural and social practices different from those of their home country.

They applicant also should be mature, responsible, independent, confident, open-minded, tolerant, thoughtful and inquisitive; and be able to begin the academic exchange program in the United States in July 2021.











