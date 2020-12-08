Video
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020
Business

BASIC Bank launches contactless credit card

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

State-owned, BASIC Bank Limited has launched dual currency contactless credit card.
Professor Dr Md. Abul Hashem, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Monday joined in a virtual opening ceremony, arranged by the Head Office of the Bank, and inaugurated the card service, said a press release.
Managing Director of the Bank, Md Rafiqul Alam presided over the function where directors of the Board, Md Shaheb Ali Mridha, Md Razib Parvez and Md Rafiqul Islam participated at the event.
The senior executives and concerned officials including the Head of Card Division also attended the function.
Dr Abul Hashem said that BASIC Bank marked progress of another step in meeting customer demand in terms of technology oriented banking services.
With Visa, a card service of international branding, customers can make their transactions easily both at home and abroad.
Md Rafiqul Alam said that BASIC Bank is the pioneer among all the State-owned banks to launch Visa brand contactless credit card service.
The special advantage of this card in the present era of corona pandemic is that transactions are possible without any touch of others. Our cardholders will be able to enjoy speedy and easier transactions without entering their cards at the POS terminal, he added.
It was informed that the service would make the transaction processes faster, easier and more convenient for cardholders than ever before. In addition, customers would get discounts at various outlets while shopping and paying food bills.
There would be a real time SMS facility and e-alert service for transactions to be taken place. This card uses an EMV chip, which would facilitate maximum security for a transaction. In addition, up to 50 per cent of the credit limit can be withdrawn in cash. Besides, money can also be transferred to other accounts.


