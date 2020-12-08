Video
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
SAU project gives new promise for endangered fish species

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Aimed at providing safe havens and breeding grounds for endangered native fish species of the region, two fish sanctuaries, recently built in Ratargul Swamp Forest area, have started to show promise of bringing back lost fish species once found abundantly in local waters.
Ratargul Swamp Forest is a freshwater swamp forest located in Gowain River at Fatehpur Union of Gowainghat in Sylhet district.
Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) undertook the project in 2018 and set up the fish sanctuaries on three acres at two locations in Ratargul Swamp Forest and its Gurokachi canal.
The fruits of the five-year research programme have already begun to show, SAU sources said.
There has been a sharp rise in the population of micro-nutrients rich Mala and Dhela because of the pen method of breeding. Prior to the project, fish were dying in the Shari-Goyain River, being heavily polluted with coal mineral composition when flowing from the hilly regions of Meghalaya into Sylhet.
Since the launch of the project, farmers were able to catch huge quantities of native fish from the surrounding beels and haors. The sheer number of fish found this year has made it difficult for local fishermen to sell them but no one has been complaining.


