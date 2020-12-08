China Nov FX reserves rose more than expected as yuan climbs

BEIJING, Dec 7: China's foreign currency reserves rose more than expected in November, helped by the yuan's recent rally, official data showed on Monday, as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus shock.

The country's foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at $3.178 trillion, compared with $3.150 trillion forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.128 trillion in October.

The US dollar index fell 2.3per cent in November as investors switched to riskier assets on optimism over a faster global recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out. -Reuters







