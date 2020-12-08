Toll payers thru bKash can directly pass Mayor Hanif Flyover

From now, customers can pre-purchase toll trips of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover through bKash payment and pass the flyover without stopping anywhere.

While passing the flyover, registered commuters should follow the "t" sign marked lane which lets them pass without halting, says a press release.

They no longer need to stay in queues as the boom bar of the flyover opens automatically after scanning the RFID tag of the approaching vehicle, having available trip.

One (1) to 100 trips can be purchased through bKash at a time for four wheeler vehicles and above. The process can be carried out in two steps: registration and adding trips.

Customer needs to find 'Flyover Toll'in bKash app's 'suggestions' section and register vehicle on the MMHF website-https://mmhf.com.bd/with a nominal registration fee of 100 taka (for each vehicle).

Upon registration, customer gets an SMS confirmation. A physical RFID tag needs to be placed on the vehicle's windshield which should be collected from MMHF authority located at Central Plaza, Saidabad Jonopoth Mor.

Next step is to login to user account to 'Add Trip' from the MMHF website. By selecting 'Pay With bKash', entering required trips and giving bKash account number, verification code and PIN, the payment will be successful. Customers can learn more about the toll payment procedure on the website: https://www.bkash.com/toll-payment.

However, registered user can see their Recharge History, Deduction History and Process History from the MMHF website.

The Mayor Hanif Flyover has 8 entrances and 8 exits. The flyover, built in a public-private partnership, is playing a significant role in enhancing communication between Dhaka and other parts of the country and also reducing traffic congestion in the capital.







