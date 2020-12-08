Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Business

Toll payers thru bKash can directly pass Mayor Hanif Flyover

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

From now, customers can pre-purchase toll trips of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover through bKash payment and pass the flyover without stopping anywhere.
While passing the flyover, registered commuters should follow the "t" sign marked lane which lets them pass without halting, says a press release.
They no longer need to stay in queues as the boom bar of the flyover opens automatically after scanning the RFID tag of the approaching vehicle, having available trip.
One (1)  to 100 trips can be purchased through bKash at a time for four wheeler vehicles and above. The process can be carried out in two steps: registration and adding trips.
Customer needs to find 'Flyover Toll'in bKash app's 'suggestions' section and register vehicle on the MMHF website-https://mmhf.com.bd/with a nominal registration fee of 100 taka (for each vehicle).
Upon registration, customer gets an SMS confirmation. A physical RFID tag needs to be placed on the vehicle's windshield which should be collected from MMHF authority located at Central Plaza, Saidabad  Jonopoth Mor.
Next step is to login to user account to 'Add Trip' from the MMHF website. By selecting 'Pay With bKash', entering required trips and giving bKash account number, verification code and PIN, the payment will be successful. Customers can learn more about the toll payment procedure on the website: https://www.bkash.com/toll-payment.
However, registered user can see their Recharge History, Deduction History and Process History from the MMHF website.
The Mayor Hanif Flyover has 8 entrances and 8 exits. The flyover, built in a public-private partnership, is playing a significant role in enhancing communication between Dhaka and other parts of the country and also reducing traffic congestion in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global anti-China sentiments spur FDI inflows into India
India’s Jet 2.0 to fly by next summer, restart int’l routes
IndiGo to complete payment of all pending credits
Uber marks 4 years of transforming BD mobility
Germany’s F&B sector in virus curbs survival mode
India plans to allow relinquished coal-fired plants to sell power
Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept
Mastercard Excellence Award


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft