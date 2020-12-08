Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Business

9 state sugar mills to crush sugarcanes this season

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The government has taken a decision to crush sugarcane at nine state-run sugar mills in the current sugarcane crushing season. "Only nine sugar mills out of 15 under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) are allowed to crushing sugarcane in the current season," said a industry ministry's press release.
The decision was taken by the inter-ministerial meeting held virtually on Sunday. Chaired by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, the Inter-ministerial meeting also reviewed overall situation of the BSFIC.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannuzan Sufian and concerned regional lawmakers, among others, joined the virtual meeting.
After the meeting, necessary instructions have been given to the concerned sugar mills for taking further steps in this regard. The rest six sugar mills won't crush sugarcanes, but purchase sugarcanes supplied by the growers of certain catchment areas of these  mills as per decision by the Industries Ministry.
The sugarcane crushing mills are Carew & Co (Bangladesh) Ltd, Mobarakganj Sugar Mills, Faridpur Sugar Mill, Rajshahi Sugar Mill, North Bengal Sugar Mills Limited, Natore Sugar Mills Limited, Thakurgaon Sugar Mills Limited, Joypurhat Sugar Mills Limited and Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills Limited.
No employee and worker of the suspended sugarcane crushing mills --- Kushtia Sugar Mill, Pabna Sugar Mill, Panchagarh Sugar Mill, Syampur Sugar Mills Limited, Rangpur Sugar Mill and Setabganj Sugar Mills-will be terminated during the season, according to the decision.
The government is working to make all the sugar mills profitable by producing diversified food products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global anti-China sentiments spur FDI inflows into India
India’s Jet 2.0 to fly by next summer, restart int’l routes
IndiGo to complete payment of all pending credits
Uber marks 4 years of transforming BD mobility
Germany’s F&B sector in virus curbs survival mode
India plans to allow relinquished coal-fired plants to sell power
Tourist arrivals in Malaysia dropped by 78.6pc in Jan-Sept
Mastercard Excellence Award


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft