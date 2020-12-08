RMG buyers seek alternative to LCs for import payments

Most global buyers are unwilling to open letters of credit (LCs) to import readymade garments from Bangladesh amid Covid-19 outbreak to avoid bank binding obligation for payments against imports.

They are instead resorting to alternative methods such deferred payment or contractual payment outside L/C binding pushing exporters at risk of recovering money. It may make export earnings recovery difficult but if they were to remain in business, they have been forced to make compromise.

The country's apparel makers said global buyers were offering an open account method to skip the cost of opening LCs as brands and buyers were adopting cost-cutting measures during this time of pandemic business uncertainty as a second wave is impacting the western buying nations.

They said that buyers were offering deferred payments as they were unwilling to open LCs which was contradictory with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) guidelines.

As a way out, President of BGMEA Rubana Haque has demanded secured contractual protection for apparel exporters at a time when only 44 per cent buyers are offering letters of credit.

At present, she said, contracts are very loose with buyers. They often wanted flexibility and during this period of pandemic, loose and ins6ecure trading contracts had contributed to many woes. 'Many of our competing countries want easier trading terms and we have had to accept it without alternative,' she said.

Prof. Md Ahsan Habib, of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) said that L/Cs were the best method to secure export proceeds but it was quite expensive. Buyers might be unwilling to offer LCs to avoid some responsibility towards suppliers in pandemic infected time.

In the case of LCs, it is binding for buyer to pay for the shipped goods, he said. 'Buyers are adopting cost-cutting measures now and we will have to adopt risk-cutting measures at our end' Ahsan said.

He said businesses could be run under open accounts system but buyers would have to ensure payment through trade documents. 'Many buyers are not offering LCs but they are offering deferred payments which is contradictory with the BB guidelines,' Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu.

As a trade expert he said buyers offers telegraphic transfers instead of LCs as they wanted to cut their business costs due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Although doing business under open accounts or sales contracts is quite risky, many of the suppliers accepted the proposal as some competing countries are accepting the method, he said.

Babu said that shifting business contracts from LC to TT might create risks of losing proceeds from buyers who were not prominent and additional safeguard must be at work to agree to it.



















