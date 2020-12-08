BB may consider funding big public sector projects

Video
Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Jibon Islam

Experts were recently pondering whether or not the reserves at Bangladesh Bank (BB) can be used for funding important long term development projects. The reserves at BB are now all time high over $ 41 billion to exacerbate such discussion at various levels.
BB Executive Director Serajul Islasm told The Daily Observer on Monday that Governor Fazle Kabir has discussed the issue with senior central bank officials some time ago.
The discussion came to the fore following limited discussion at experts level in the wake of a suggestion made earlier by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who had said BB may explore the possibility of using the idle fund for financing important development work as reserves are steadily rising.
Serajul Islam said the meeting presided over by the governor mainly discussed two issues. In the first place, it clearly opined that reserves from the central bank can't be lent for funding private sector projects in any way. The risk is too high.
Secondly, it however opined that reserves from the central bank may be lent for funding government run important projects such as mega infrastructure projects. Proposals from the government may be considered in such cases. But since no such proposal has been made, there is no further development in this regard, Serajul Islam said.
Experts said as the reserves are steadily rising; there is ample scope to use the funds in long term investments for building ports, roads and highways. But the returns from such investments are not direct and quick. It takes time. So how the refund of the reserves to the central bank may be secured      is the most crucial issue.
Experts said the government must create the mechanism to lend the fund and how to get the fund back. Such money from the reserves may be easy target for grabbing given the risky business environment in the country.
Policy makers may misuse and misappropriate the fund; contractors using the government fund may take it as easy money for exploit. So a mechanism is important how to protect the fund and return the fund.
Experts said the government is yet to make up its mind whether or not to use the reserves. If such proposal comes to the fore, relevant issues then may be worked out.  


