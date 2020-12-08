Video
Freedom Day observed in Noakhali, Mymensingh

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

To mark the Freedom Day, a flower wrath being placed at the memorial in Haluaghat on Monday.

To mark the Freedom Day of Noakhali District and Haluaghat Upazila of Mymensingh, various programmes were organised on Monday.  
NOAKHALI: Noakhali Freedom Day was observed through brief programmes in the district.
On December 7 in 1971, the main camp of Rajakars in the PTI at the Maizdi of the district town was demolished by freedom fighters (FFs).
On this day by the morning, with the fear that the the FFs have taken final preperation to free Noakhali,  Pakistani forces and their collaborators started leaving their camps in PTI and Begumganj Techinical High School. They made excaping to the Cumilla Cantonment.
Sensing presence of the FFs, Rajakars started firing desperately targeting them. Later, 10-12 bodies of Rajakars were found in the camp. Few more Rajakars were caught by the FFs. At last, Noakhali was freed on December 7 in 1971.
Ex-commander of the Noakhali District Mozammel Haq said, amid corona situation, this year's programmes were organised briefly.
At noon, floral wreath was placed in the Muktasquare. Later a discussion meeting was arranged in the conference hall of the DC.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: On December 7 in 1971, Haluaghat Upazila of the district was freed from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces.
To mark the day, several programmes including parading victory rally, placing floral wrath and holding discussion meeting  were organised.
The victory rally was jointly organised by upazila administration and Muktijoddha Sangsad. Later, a discussion was held.
The rally was attended, among others, by Upazila Chairman Mahmudul Haq Sayem, UNO Rezaul Karim and Poura Mayor Khairul Alam Bhuiya.



