Minor boy found dead in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Dec 7: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from Morelganj Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasibul Islam, 10, a student of Alhaj Rahmatia Smrity Shishu Sadan Hefzekhana. He was the son of Sobhan Sheikh of Baraikhali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said two students of the institute spotted the body behind the Hefzekhana adjacent to Nabbairashi Bus Stand at dawn.

Later, being informed by the madrasa super, police recovered the body at around 8am and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks. He might have been strangulated to death. However, the law-enforcers are investigating the matter, police sources added.







