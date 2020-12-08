Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Countryside

College girl ‘commits suicide’ at Raipura

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 7: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Shema Akhter, 17, a twelfth grader at Shibpur Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan College, was the daughter of Kajal Bhuiyan of Hasnabad Pashchimpara Village under Amirganj Union in the upazila. Police sources said Shema hanged herself with scarf in the bathroom of the house in the evening, following a family feud.
Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Raipura Police Station Second Officer Dev Dulal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Freedom Day observed in Noakhali, Mymensingh
Minor boy found dead in Bagerhat
College girl ‘commits suicide’ at Raipura
Madaripur, Khagrachhari, Mymensingh freed today
Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, MP, distributed cash money
FF Razzaque passes away
Protest against vandalising Bangabandhu’s sculpture continues


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft