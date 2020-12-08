College girl ‘commits suicide’ at Raipura

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 7: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Shema Akhter, 17, a twelfth grader at Shibpur Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan College, was the daughter of Kajal Bhuiyan of Hasnabad Pashchimpara Village under Amirganj Union in the upazila. Police sources said Shema hanged herself with scarf in the bathroom of the house in the evening, following a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipura Police Station Second Officer Dev Dulal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







