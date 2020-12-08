Madaripur, Khagrachhari, Mymensingh freed today



To commemorate the day, a monument was raised in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari.

MADARIPUR: On this day, freedom fighters (FFs) led by five commanders of Kalkini Upazila defeated the Pakistani forces in Sidikhan, Enayetnagar, Samitirhat and three other places.

By the end of April, Pakistani occupation forces set up camp in Bhurghata of the Kalkini Upazila near the Dhaka-Barisal Highway. They started catching innocent people and lynching them. Bodies of the killed Bengalis were thrown under the historic Lalpol Bridge over the Palordi River.

The bridge became stained with blood. So, the bridge was named later as Lalpol or Lalbridge.

Deputy Commander of the Kalkini Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Abdul Malek Hawlader said, on the occasion of December 16, two Eids, Baishakhi, February 21 and March 26, there should be allowances for the FFs.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: On this day in 1971, in the face of combined attack by the FFs and Indian allied forces, the Pakistani occupation forces got compelled to flee from Ramgarh.

Ramgarh was under sector no-1. Play ground of Ramgarh Government High School was the training centre for the FFs.

On May 2, Pakistani forces conducted severe attack in Ramgarh. Despite stronger encountering by the FFs, it was occupied by the enemy.

From December 7 night to December 8 dawn, two Indian war planes started attacking Pakistani camps in Ramgarh. In two rounds, Pakistani forces were defeated.

Chanting Joy Bangla slogan, the FFs and peace-loving Bengalis started entering Ramgar. By hoisting the flag of independent Bangladesh, they declared Ramgarh freed.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: On December 8 in 1971, several thousands of Rajakars and Al Badars surrendered to Afsar Bahini, and Bhaluka was freed.

On April 17, imbued with the March 7 Speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a FFs team was formed by Subedar of British-India Military and Bhaluka Thana AL Vice-President Afsar Uddin with one fifle and eight members.

In a short time, his team collected 15-16 rifles, one LNG and huge ammunition. By gaining force gradually, it turned a stronger force. So, it defeated the Pakistani forces and freed Bhaluka on the day.







