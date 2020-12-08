Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Five persons were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bhola, Munshiganj and Noakhali, in two days.

BHOLA: Two persons including a teacher were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mujahirul Islam Jashim, 55, head teacher of Char Sitaram Government Primary School in the upazila, and Joy Shikdar, 30, son of Dhiren Shikdar of Patar Hat Kashipur area in Mehendiganj Upazila of Barishal.

The injured persons are Abul Kalam Bacchu, 55, Tamanna, 18, and Tumpa Rani, 20.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in Barristerer Kachari area on the Bhola-Laxmipur Highway at around 11am, which left Jashim dead on the spot and four others including Joy seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where Joy died.

Of the injured, Abul Kalam Bacchu and Tumpa Rani were referred to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two passers-by were killed after a pick-up van veered off the road and hit them in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Mia, 50, a resident of Puran Baushia Village in the upazila, and Md Nurul Islam, 70, of Austagram Upazila in Kishoreganj.

Local sources said a Chattogram-bound pick-up van ran over them in Baushia area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 7am after its driver lost control over the steering, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Gazaria Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Salah Uddin said filing of a case under the Road Transport Act is underway.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Senbug Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Saheb Ullah, 57, a resident of Latifur Village in Begumganj Upazila.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Fakirhat Bazar area in the morning when its driver tried to save a minor boy who ran before it, which left four persons injured.

Seriously injured Saheb Ullah was taken to Nokhali General Hospital and later, referred to Dhaka for better treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident.











