PIROJPUR, Dec 7: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdur Razzaque alias Makhom died in his house in the district town at around 1:30am on Monday. He was 68.

He was suffering from various diseases including diabetes.

After his namaz-e-janaza, the FF was buried with state honour at Municipal Graveyard in the town.

He left wife, two sons, five daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.