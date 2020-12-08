Protest against vandalising Bangabandhu’s sculpture continues



Protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia, processions were brought out in Gopalganj (L) and Sunamganj, on Monday. photoS: observer

GOPALGANJ: In this connection, District Unit Sechhashebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a procession on Monday.

The procession was brought out from the Awami League office and ended at the same place after parading the main roads in the district town.

Later, a meeting was held there.

Meanwhile, teachers and officials of Gopalganj Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology also brought out a procession and formed a human chain, demanding punishment for those involved in vandalising the sculpture.

JOYPURHAT: District Unit Juba League brought out a procession and arranged a meeting in the town on Monday.

The procession was brought out from the District Awami League (AL) office and ended at the same place after parading the main roads in the town.

Later, a meeting was held in front of the AL office.

District Juba League President Lecturer Sumon Kumar Saha, Vice-President Goutam Majumdar and General Secretary (GS) Russel Dewan Milon, among others, spoke in the programme.

Protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia, processions were brought out in Gopalganj (L) and Sunamganj, on Monday. photoS: observer

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi jointly organised the human chain.

President of the district unit of the Nirmul Committee Dipak Ghosh, Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha Chairman Laxmi Chaterjee and District Udichi Shiligoshthi GS Mostafizur Rahman Mamun, among others, spoke in the programme.

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: In this connection, Upazila Unit Juba League and BCL jointly brought out a procession in Paikgacha Municipal Town of the upazila in the district on Monday.

Later, a meeting was held at Bazar Chowrasta intersection.

Upazila Unit Awami League President and Upazila Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as chief guest while Juba League leader Sheikh Shahid Hossain Bablu presided over the meeting.

BCL Municipal Unit President Raihan Parvez Roni moderated the programme.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Local leaders and activists of BCL brought out a procession and arranged a meeting in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Upazila, Municipality and Jagannathpur College units of BCL jointly brought out the procession in the town and paraded main roads in the town.

Later, a meeting was held at Poura Point where Upazila BCL President Safruz Islam Munna was in the chair.

BCL Upazila Unit GS Shah Ruhel moderated the programme while Upazila Juba League Vice-president Saiful Islam Ripon was present as chief guest.





To protest vandalising the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia, various programmes, such as bringing out processions, staging demonstrations and forming human chains, continued in the districts including Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Manikganj, Khulna and Sunamganj on Monday.GOPALGANJ: In this connection, District Unit Sechhashebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a procession on Monday.The procession was brought out from the Awami League office and ended at the same place after parading the main roads in the district town.Later, a meeting was held there.Meanwhile, teachers and officials of Gopalganj Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology also brought out a procession and formed a human chain, demanding punishment for those involved in vandalising the sculpture.JOYPURHAT: District Unit Juba League brought out a procession and arranged a meeting in the town on Monday.The procession was brought out from the District Awami League (AL) office and ended at the same place after parading the main roads in the town.Later, a meeting was held in front of the AL office.District Juba League President Lecturer Sumon Kumar Saha, Vice-President Goutam Majumdar and General Secretary (GS) Russel Dewan Milon, among others, spoke in the programme.MANIKGANJ: A human chain was formed on the Manikganj Press Club premises in the district town on Monday.Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi jointly organised the human chain.President of the district unit of the Nirmul Committee Dipak Ghosh, Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha Chairman Laxmi Chaterjee and District Udichi Shiligoshthi GS Mostafizur Rahman Mamun, among others, spoke in the programme.PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: In this connection, Upazila Unit Juba League and BCL jointly brought out a procession in Paikgacha Municipal Town of the upazila in the district on Monday.Later, a meeting was held at Bazar Chowrasta intersection.Upazila Unit Awami League President and Upazila Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as chief guest while Juba League leader Sheikh Shahid Hossain Bablu presided over the meeting.BCL Municipal Unit President Raihan Parvez Roni moderated the programme.JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Local leaders and activists of BCL brought out a procession and arranged a meeting in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Monday.Upazila, Municipality and Jagannathpur College units of BCL jointly brought out the procession in the town and paraded main roads in the town.Later, a meeting was held at Poura Point where Upazila BCL President Safruz Islam Munna was in the chair.BCL Upazila Unit GS Shah Ruhel moderated the programme while Upazila Juba League Vice-president Saiful Islam Ripon was present as chief guest.