Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:32 PM
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
CUET become 1st runner up in int’l design competition

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 07: A team from the Department of Architecture of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) won the first runner-up award in the 5th edition of the International Architecture Competition titled 'The Drawing Board-TDB' held in Pune, India recently.
The members of the winning team are Faisal Hossain, Sumaiya Sultana and Sadman Ali.
The competition was jointly organized by Bangalore-based Mindspace Architects and Pune-based Rohan Builders under the slogan 'Temporary Homes for Transient Construction Laborators', said the press release.
The CUET team received winning certificate and 35,000 Indian rupees as prize money in the competition.
Meanwhile, CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam congratulated the three students for their achievement.



