Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:32 PM
Govt to run nine sugar mills for sugarcane crushing this year

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government has taken a decision to crush sugarcane at nine state-run sugar mills in the current sugarcane crushing season.
"Only nine sugar mills out of 15 under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) are allowed to crushing sugarcane in the current season," said a press release of the ministry of industry following a decision taken by the inter-ministerial meeting held virtually on Sunday.
Chaired by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, the Inter-ministerial meeting also reviewed overall situation of the BSFIC.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannuzan Sufian and concerned regional lawmakers, among others, joined the virtual meeting.
After the meeting, necessary instructions have been given to the concerned sugar mills for taking further steps in this regard. The rest six sugar mills won't crush sugarcanes, but purchase sugarcanes supplied by the growers of certain catchment areas of these mills as per decision by the Industries Ministry.
The sugarcane crushing mills are Carew & Co (Bangladesh) Ltd, Mobarakganj Sugar Mills, Faridpur Sugar Mill, Rajshahi Sugar Mill, North Bengal Sugar Mills Limited, Natore Sugar Mills Limited, Thakurgaon Sugar Mills Limited, Joypurhat Sugar Mills Limited and Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills Limited.
No employee and worker of the suspended sugarcane crushing mills -Kushtia Sugar Mill, Pabna Sugar Mill, Panchagarh Sugar Mill, Syampur Sugar Mills Limited, Rangpur Sugar Mill and Setabganj Sugar Mills-will be terminated during the season, according to the decision.    -BSS


