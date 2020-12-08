Video
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020
Foreign News

Oxygen shortage kills patients

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, Dec 7: Seven workers at a Pakistan hospital who left scores of Covid-19 patients without sufficient oxygen for hours have been suspended after several of their charges died, authorities said.
Five patients in the Covid isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit at the government-run hospital in Peshawar died due to the delay in sourcing oxygen, a preliminary report said late Sunday.
The chronic oxygen deficiency "went unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked," the report said, adding that no backup oxygen supply had been put in place. The hospital director was among those suspended with immediate effect.
Taimur Saleem Jhagra, a provincial health minister, told AFP that authorities will hold a second detailed inquiry over the next five days.    -AFP





