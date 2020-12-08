Khamenei death rumours denied

TEHRAN, Dec 7: An official close to the office of Iran's supreme leader on Monday denied rumours Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's health was deteriorating, local media reported.

"May it blind the enemies' eyes that with the grace of God and the prayers of devotees, (Khamenei) is in good health and is carrying out his plans following the usual schedule," Mehdi Fazaeli said on Twitter.

Fazaeli was described by Iranian media as a member of the office for the publication of Khamanei's works.

Rumours of Khamenei's worsening health had circulated online after claims on social media that were carried by foreign news outlets.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, this had started with a "fake" tweet making the claim on an Arabic account described as being "owned by a separatist individual based in London." -AFP





