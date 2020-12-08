

Polls hand Maduro total control in Venezuela

Maduro and his left-wing allies had 67.7 percent of the vote with over 80 percent of ballots counted, while the opposition bloc which broke the boycott had 18 percent, National Electoral Council president Indira Alfonzo said.

Turnout was low with just 31 percent of the country's 20 million electorate voting.

Sunday's predictable triumph gives Maduro's ruling Socialist Party control of an expanded 227-seat National Assembly, the only official body held by the opposition.

It further weakened US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who led the boycott after calling the vote "a fraud".

"Happy morning of victory!" Maduro celebrated. "We have a new National Assembly, we have had a tremendous and gigantic victory."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the polls as "a fraud and a sham" engineered by Maduro.

"The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people," wrote Pompeo on Twitter. -AFP







