Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Foreign News

Iran dismisses Saudi call for inclusion in nuclear talks

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

TEHRAN, Dec 7: Iran on Monday flatly dismissed a call by Saudi Arabia for Gulf states to be consulted on any potential negotiations with the Islamic republic on its nuclear programme.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had on Saturday sought that the kingdom be "fully consulted" on "what goes on vis a vis the negotiations with Iran."
The request was rejected on Monday by Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
"Everyone is free to talk, but it's better that they do not talk above their level so that they don't embarras themselves," he told reporters.
"Dwelling too much about the place of a mediocre country in the region does not help," the spokesman said in response to repeated questions on the Saudi position.
Khatibzadeh also accused Riyadh of funding extremist ideology and being responsible for many of the "troubles" of the Arab and Islam world, saying the Saudi people "deserve better". President-elect Joe Biden has signalled he wants the United States to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oxygen shortage kills patients
Pope plans historic Iraq trip
Khamenei death rumours denied
Polls hand Maduro total control in Venezuela
Iran dismisses Saudi call for inclusion in nuclear talks
China calls for resumption of talks with US after Biden win
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’
Decision time nears as Brexit talks enter endgame


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft