Iran dismisses Saudi call for inclusion in nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Dec 7: Iran on Monday flatly dismissed a call by Saudi Arabia for Gulf states to be consulted on any potential negotiations with the Islamic republic on its nuclear programme.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had on Saturday sought that the kingdom be "fully consulted" on "what goes on vis a vis the negotiations with Iran."

The request was rejected on Monday by Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"Everyone is free to talk, but it's better that they do not talk above their level so that they don't embarras themselves," he told reporters.

"Dwelling too much about the place of a mediocre country in the region does not help," the spokesman said in response to repeated questions on the Saudi position.

Khatibzadeh also accused Riyadh of funding extremist ideology and being responsible for many of the "troubles" of the Arab and Islam world, saying the Saudi people "deserve better". President-elect Joe Biden has signalled he wants the United States to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. -AFP







