

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon on Jan 10









With a view to celebrate Mujib Year, the 100th centennial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Army is arranging Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 on Sunday, the 10th of January next year. On the day, the marathon for both men and women will start at 6:30am from the Army Stadium and will terminate at Hatirjheel in Dhaka. The meet will be held in three different categories, full marathon of 42.195-km, half marathon of 21.097-km and digital marathon of up to 10-km. A total of 100 experienced sprinters from home and abroad will get chance to participate in the first category while 100 experienced sprinters from only Bangladesh will participate in the second category. Digital event will be open for all sprinters at home and abroad who can register and participate through Dhaka Marathon website (www.dhakamarathon.com.bd). Information regarding the Mujib Year Marathon was revealed in a briefing session on Monday. Photo: ISPR