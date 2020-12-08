Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon on Jan 10

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon on Jan 10

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon on Jan 10

With a view to celebrate Mujib Year, the 100th centennial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Army is arranging Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 on Sunday, the 10th of January next year. On the day, the marathon for both men and women will start at 6:30am from the Army Stadium and will terminate at Hatirjheel in Dhaka. The meet will be held in three different categories, full marathon of 42.195-km, half marathon of 21.097-km and digital marathon of up to 10-km. A total of 100 experienced sprinters from home and abroad will get chance to participate in the first category while 100 experienced sprinters from only Bangladesh will participate in the second category. Digital event will be open for all sprinters at home and abroad who can register and participate through Dhaka Marathon website (www.dhakamarathon.com.bd). Information regarding the Mujib Year Marathon was revealed in a briefing session on Monday.    Photo: ISPR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi, Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon on Jan 10
Warner stand-ins fail against India in warm-up
Performance analyst plays important role in T-20s, say TV commentators
Warrior Sports Academy confirms semi-finals
Sabina Khatun given reception
Shakib at 4 on Test all-rounder ranking
Magura clinch JFA U-14 Women's Football championship title


Latest News
12 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
Man to walk gallows for killing wife in Pirojpur
Global oil prices may remain range bound in 2021
Youth killed in auto-rickshaw-motorcycle collision
China willing to work with BD government for producing, distributing Covid-19 vaccine
Indian farmers launch nationwide strike against new laws
Google warns Gmail, Drive users their files may be deleted soon
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah as PM
ECNEC okays four projects costing Tk 3903 crore
Most Read News
My village my town
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
2,198 new cases detected; 36 more die
Education Minister Dipu Moni tests corona positive
Ensure protection of Bangabandhu's sculptures across country: HC
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 10 hrs
Sylhet's rail services resumes after 12hrs
Sedition cases filed against Babunagari-Mamunul
PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul, Faizul
Eight dead, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft