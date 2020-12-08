Video
COVID-19: Recovery counts surpass 4 lakh      
Home Sports

BFSF U14 Academy Cup

Warrior Sports Academy confirms semi-finals

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Warrior Sports Academy, Satkhira from Group-C secured the last four of second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup beating respective rival in Monday match at the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.
The semi-finalists won the vital match against Late Farhad Hossain Memorial Football Academy from Gopalpur of Tangail by 3-0 margin. Warrior boys won their first match of the group over Sunamganj Junior Football Academy in the group stage.
Previously, FC United Feni from Group-B and Shyamnagar Football Academy, Satkhira from Group-A also confirmed the semi-finals of the event. Now, the fans are waiting for the Group-D champion team.
With the participations of 12 academy teams, the Under-14 Academy Cup arranged by the Bangladesh football Supporters' Forum rolled on the third of December. The semifinals will be played on Wednesday and the final will be played on 11 December.
There are two matches remaining and with these matches, the group round is closing today (Tuesday). Team JKSP Football Academy and Ishwarganj Football Academy, Mymensingh will engage in the first match at 1:00pm while Sunamganj Junior Football Academy will meet Late Farhad Hossain Memorial Football Academy in the second match at 3:00pm at the same venue.


