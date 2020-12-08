

Sabina Khatun given reception









Bangladesh women's national football team and club Bashundhara Kings striker and skipper Sabina Khatun who made a record of scoring 250 goals at home and abroad had received a warm reception from the local football fans' biggest platform Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF) on Monday at the Paltan Ground in the intermission of ongoing U14 Academy Cup. In the reception programme, BFSF president Kazi Shaheedul Alam and General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer handed over a crest and souvenirs. Afterwards, the ace striker said that she was hopeful of going ahead and net more goals in different national and international events. photo: Observer DESK