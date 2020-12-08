Shakib at 4 on Test all-rounder ranking

After ODI and T20i rankings, ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed his spots on the ICC's Test Players' rankings. Once top all-rounder across the formats now claims the 4th position on all-rounder rankings that updated on Monday.

After lifting the ban Shakib had sworn the crown of ODI all-rounder's list without throwing and facing a ball for the tenure of more than one year and 2nd top rank on T20 table.

Shakib contends the 4th spot for 366 rating points. English all-rounder Ben Stokes is the leading Test all-rounder by virtue of 446 rating points while Jason Holder of West Indies and Ravindra Jadeja are following names before Shakib.

Besides the all-rounder ranking, the name of the double-edged sword is also appeared on both the lists of World's best batsmen and bowlers. He is the 22nd best bowler in the World and best among Bangladesh bowlers. Taijul Islam (26) and Mehidy Miraz (27) are the next top Bangladesh Test bowlers.

Shakib however, is at 37th spot in the batsmen list and it is the 3rd best rank among Bangladesh batsmen after Mushfiqur Rahim (18) and Tamim Iqbal (31).

Shakib's name had been removed from the rankings of the ICC after awarding him one year ban for non-informing about bookies knock to him, who was freed to resume action on October 29 this year.







