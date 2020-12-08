

Mash in action after nine months

Mash played his last game on March 16 this year. He had been featuring Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi club in Dhaka Premier League then. The speedster therefore, will be seen in action after 266 days.

The high voltage match between star-riddle Khulna and idle T-20 side Gazi Group Chattogram will commence at 6:30pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

Khulna with three of fantastic five Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, are the strongest side in the tournament in papers. Shakib played all the matches but has been fighting to get his sharpness back. Mashrafe is yet to be tested but still they can rely on Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain and Ariful who are in good forms. Shovagata Home, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan and Al-Amin Hossain, the bowlers are also handy with the bat.

Chattogram, the table-toppers, conceded the only defeat in the event against Dhaka during their latest appearance due to batting failure. They however, can be aggravated by their comprehensive nine-wicket victory against GKs during earlier engagement. Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam are delivering more than their best with the ball beside part-timers Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya Sarkar while Liton Das and Soumya undoubtedly combine the best opening pair in the tournament though Soumya failed to electrify in last couple of stints.

Youngster Mahmudul Hasan joy played a 26-run's mediocre innings in his first match on December 5. He can be a trump card for Chattogram today. Besides, skipper Mohammad Mithun himself, Mosaddek, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo and Ziaur Rahman makes a very long batting line up.

Fortune Barisal, the quenchers, must need to win all the matches coming next including today to stay in the race of play offs. Tamim Iqbal has been leading the team from the front but his efforts are hardly enough with an ordinary team. Tamim didn't even find his true opening mate after five matches. All of Mehidy Miraz, Parvez Emon and Saif Hasan have failed with the bat as openers. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur and Maidul Ankon are consistent batter. Towhid Hridoy alongside Tamim jr has been showing some resistance in the middle.

FBs conversely can be satisfied with their bowlers. Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are the speedsters while Miraz and Afif are spinning options for Tamim.

Minister Rajshahi started the tournament as giant killer with couple of victories against Khulna and Beximco Dhaka. But they have been fighting now to regain their shiny days. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been phenomenal. So does his opening partner Anisul Islam Emon.

But Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful and Jaker Ali couldn't justify their names. Fazle Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Shohan in the contrary are getting starts almost in every match. Mohammad Saifuddin and Forhad Reza also can bat in the late order. Mukidul Islam Mudgho and Arafat Sunny alongside Mahedi Hasan are reliable hands with the bowl for Shanto. MRs can be motivated after getting Saifuddin in the team.







