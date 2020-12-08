Video
Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:30 PM
IOM opens health clinic  for FFs in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Diplomatic Correspondent

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has opened a new health clinic for veteran freedom fighters in Cox's Bazar, IMO press release said on Monday.
"Some of the freedom fighters who are still alive have been suffering from age-related diseases and complications and are thus in need of regular health checkups and access to appropriate health care, IOM said.
 The new health facility is located on the ground floor of the freedom fighter office at Motel Road in Cox's Bazar. The District Administration estimates there are currently 365 freedom fighters in Cox's Bazar, most of them are over 65 years old. "This clinic will enable veteran freedom fighters to receive medical assistance immediately," said Deputy Commissioner, Md Kamal Hossain during inauguration of the health facility Monday.
The Muktijoddha Sangsad has provided one of its office spaces for this clinic, while IOM's Health and Transition and Recovery Division units were responsible for renovating the room to convert it into a health facility.



