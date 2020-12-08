Video
None doing enough to meet Paris Accord goals: Report

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Dec 7: Still no country is doing enough to keep global temperature rises well below 2C - the target set five years ago in the Paris Agreement, a new report warns.
Sweden, the UK and Denmark are the world's top three countries in terms of action being taken to tackle the climate crisis, according to an annual policy tracker. The US came last out of 57 countries for its climate policies.
Recent moves by the Trump administration, including formally withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and scaling back federal environmental protections, put the US behind other low performers such as Saudi Arabia and Australia, the report says.
The findings come from the 2021 Climate Change Performance Index, an annual report tracking how countries are responding to the climate crisis.
The document is put together by green groups including the NewClimate Institute, the Climate Action Network and Germanwatch. It tracks the progress of 57 countries plus the EU, which together account for around 90 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Though the UK came second for climate policies, behind Sweden, it was given an official ranking of fifth, because the report authors left the first, second and third spots blank to reflect the fact that no country is currently doing enough to limit global warming to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels.
"This year, through our different indicators, we see that no country is yet on track to avoid dangerous climate change. Because of this, we think that no country deserves to be on the podium," Jan Burck, a report author and senior adviser at Germanwatch, told The Independent.
    -INDEPENDENT






