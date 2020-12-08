Video
Home Back Page

‘Peaceful’ Bharat Bandh today, say India farmers

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Amid growing support from unions and Opposition parties for today's "Bharat Bandh" call, some services could get affected in Delhi - now the epicentre of farmers' protests - and the rest of the country.
The farmers have called for a "peaceful" nationwide shutdown on December 8, a day ahead of the sixth round of talks with the government for repeal of contentious farm laws. "The protest is to show that we don't support some government policies," Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.
Farmers reiterated they won't give space to any political party and said their protest is "peaceful and will continue that way". However, the centre has issued a nationwide advisory suggesting "tight security" for "peace" and ensuring Covid-19 guidelines are followed. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has rescheduled to December 13 the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination paper-1 that was to be held tomorrow. Admit cards issued will remain valid; candidates are advised to keep checking the website.     -NDTV


