Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, 5:30 PM
Fakhrul slams govt for shutting down sugar mills

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government was shutting down the sugar mills putting the lives of sugarcane farmers and sugar mill workers in misery. In an official statement BNP Secretary General said, "The government's decision has put farmers and sugar mills workers in danger. It will also create sugar crisis in the market," he added.  He further said the government had taken initiatives to turn the sugar mills into non-profit organizations and create artificial sugar crisis in a bid to import low quality sugar from India and sell it in the market at high prices.
Sugarcane is the lone earning source for many small businessmen. This move will discourage farmers from sugarcane production shutting down the sugar industry, he said.  
Fakhrul Islam said, "When the farmers are taking preparation to harvest sugarcane the government has shut down three more sugarcane mills. This erroneous decision will have an adverse effect on the grassroots economy."
"Even though this government promised to provide door-to-door service before coming to power, they are creating unemployment at home instead of door-to-door service."


