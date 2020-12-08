Dhaka-Siliguri train service to start from March 26

Train service on Dhaka and Siliguri route will start from March 26 next year, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

He revealed the news after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami made a call on him at his office in the capital on Monday (December 7).

The prime ministers of both the countries-- Bangladesh and India-- will jointly inaugurate a new rail communication from Bangladesh's Chilahati to India's Haldibari on December 17 through video conference. On the day, an empty wagon will go from Chilahati to Haldibari. Freight train will run on this route next time.

The Railway Minister requested the Indian High Commissioner to implement the plan to run new trains on Dhaka-Siliguri route. -Agencies





