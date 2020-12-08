Video
Home Back Page

Govt to introduce emerging technology for school students

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The government is working to include the issue of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain in national curriculum ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.
Education Ministry and ICT Division are working together on updating syllabus for school to develop the skilled human resource to meet future challenge.
Addressing a virtual seminar at FinTech conference in Singapore on Monday, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the academic text on emerging technology would be introduced at school level to make skilled workforces.
"To promote innovators, the government has planned to establish Sheikh Kamal IT Training Centre across 64 districts. Besides, there is a state-run company titled Startup Bangladesh to support the entrepreneurs in health tech, edutech, agri-tech, fintech, biotech, nanotech, robotics and future technologies," Palak explained.
Earlier in last week, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the five national strategies on artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, internet of things and microprocessor design technology.
Palak further mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives priority to innovations and research and ICT Division works on promoting youths in innovative activities to bring out future scientists and leaders in the technology sector. He also mentioned that the government had provided policy support to the tech entrepreneurs as many Bangladeshi start-ups raised fund from global investors.
Startup Bangladesh Chief Executive Tina F. Jabeen shared the roadmap of government on innovation-based entrepreneurship in the meeting hosted by United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) Country Project Coordinator Md Ashraful Alam.
Among others, UNCDF global digital lead François Coupienne and Programme Manager Rajeev Kumar Gupta spoke on the occasion.


