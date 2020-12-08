

Edn Minister Dipu Moni tests positive for Covid-19

Dipu Moni gave her sample for Covid-19 test at a hospital in the city on Sunday and the result turned out to be positive, said Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Mohammad Abul Khayer.

"Now she is in isolation at her residence," he said.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh reported 1,666 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours until early Sunday, pushing the country's infection tally to 477,545.

The health authority also recorded 31 more deaths from the disease during that time, bringing the fatalities to 6,838.

The mortality rate, however, is still 1.43%, said the Directorate General of Health Services. -UNB





